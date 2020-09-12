MLB: Two Giants-Padres games postponed after positive SF virus test

Paddack went two innings before exiting with a sprained right ankle. He allowed one run and one hit, striking out four. He was hurt either warming up before the game or in the first inning when dragging his foot while completing his delivery. Trainers taped his ankle after the first, but the discomfort remained.

Prior to his departure, Paddack fanned Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford to end the second. X-rays were negative and Tingler said there wasn’t any ligament damage. Paddack is day to day.

There was nothing wrong with San Diego’s bullpen. Adrian Morejon (2-0), Craig Stammen, Matt Strahm, Pierce Johnson, Emilio Pagán and Dan Altavilla quieted the Giants to secure the Padres’ 18th victory in their last 23 games.

“You saw (that) they were able to manage a bullpen game well,″ Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “They were able to match up effectively, with good mix-and-match options. There aren’t many teams with that many lefties in the ‘pen.″

Trevor Cahill (0-1) pitched three innings, permitting four runs and five hits. He struck out three. Cahill has been bothered by hip and finger ailments, but that wasn’t the case against the Padres.

“I think he was physically OK,″ Kapler said. “He didn’t have his best location or his best stuff.″