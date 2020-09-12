MLB: Two Giants-Padres games postponed after positive SF virus test

SAN DIEGO — Friday night's game between San Francisco and the San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Saturday night's game at Petco Park also was called off. The teams are also scheduled to play Sunday.
This was the first postponement due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.
Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn't take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.
Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch.
About a half-hour after the game was to have started, the Padres announced the reason for the postponement. A few minutes after that, the Padres filed into the stands for a team meeting.
In Thursday's series opener, Jorge Oña homered for his first major league hit, Manny Machado also went deep and the Padres beat the Giants 6-1 despite an injury to starter Chris Paddack.
Six relievers blanked the Giants over the final seven innings as San Diego won its fifth straight and stopped San Francisco’s five-game win streak.
Paddack went two innings before exiting with a sprained right ankle. He allowed one run and one hit, striking out four. He was hurt either warming up before the game or in the first inning when dragging his foot while completing his delivery. Trainers taped his ankle after the first, but the discomfort remained.
Prior to his departure, Paddack fanned Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford to end the second. X-rays were negative and Tingler said there wasn’t any ligament damage. Paddack is day to day.
There was nothing wrong with San Diego’s bullpen. Adrian Morejon (2-0), Craig Stammen, Matt Strahm, Pierce Johnson, Emilio Pagán and Dan Altavilla quieted the Giants to secure the Padres’ 18th victory in their last 23 games.
“You saw (that) they were able to manage a bullpen game well,″ Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “They were able to match up effectively, with good mix-and-match options. There aren’t many teams with that many lefties in the ‘pen.″
Trevor Cahill (0-1) pitched three innings, permitting four runs and five hits. He struck out three. Cahill has been bothered by hip and finger ailments, but that wasn’t the case against the Padres.
“I think he was physically OK,″ Kapler said. “He didn’t have his best location or his best stuff.″
The Giants were encouraged by lefty Drew Smyly, who made his first appearance after missing 35 games with a sprained left index finger. Over four innings, he was charged with two runs and two hits. He struck out eight.
“I definitely had some butterflies,″ Smyly said. “After injury time and jumping back in, you’re going to get a little anxious. But once you get that first batter, or through that first inning, it’s right back to work.″
