MLB: Valley coaches, fans remember Tom Seaver

“That was a great opening day, it really was,” Herdell recalled. “Tom was really excited about being a part of that day for us and he made it just that much more special. He was asked to throw out the first pitch and that was pretty much it. But while we were on the mound after he threw out the first pitch, I asked him if he wanted to say anything and he said ‘Absolutely.’ He grabbed the microphone and turned around and faced the kids who were lined up behind us around the infield and talked directly to them rather than facing the crowd. He talked about how being a professional athlete paled in comparison to the strides he made as a Little Leaguer and how those days meant so much to him.

Herdell, now the SHLL umpire-in-chief, said he knew Seaver through business because his company printed the Seaver Vineyards wine labels for a while.

“He would come into the shop and, of course, you’d have nothing but baseball lovers in there and Tom would tell just incredible stories about some of the incredible people he played with,” said Herdell. “The way he told a story was captivating and hilarious – he always made people laugh and had a smile on his face and always had a great demeanor about him.