MLB: Veteran Petit in agreement with A's on $2.55M, one-year deal

Romo, who turns 37 on March 4, was 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and five saves and 23 strikeouts in 24 appearances and 20 innings last year for Minnesota.

A's pitchers and catchers were due to report Tuesday to the club's spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona. The first workout is Wednesday. Oakland has reached the playoffs each of the past three years — losing the AL wild card game in 2018 and '19 then in a four-game AL Division Series to the rival last year — but faced scrutiny for a quiet offseason.

FOX Sports was first to report Petit's pending signing.

Mets include Tebow on spring roster

NEW YORK — Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

The University of Florida quarterback who won the 2007 Heisman Trophy and played in the NFL returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.