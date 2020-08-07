MLB: West best at avoiding COVID-19 disruption so far

The scheduling adjustments probably aren't over: The Cardinals and Cubs game scheduled for Friday was postponed after the Cardinals had another positive test.

“It would be devastating to have to sit down for an extended period of time, to potentially miss a player or two that is extremely important to your lineup and worry about the contact tracing situation,” Lovullo said. “The tail keeps wagging. We made sure we talk to the guys because it's not just you, it's going to be an effect that's felt throughout the organization and probably your family.”

San Diego Padres first-year manager Jayce Tingler said it's important to be willing to adapt as more is learned about the best way to avoid problems. He said his team's recent trips to San Francisco and Colorado were relatively smooth.

“It seems like we’ve been going through this pandemic, it feels like, for a long time, but I think the truth is, the scientists, the doctors, they’re learning new things,” Tingler said. “So as more information comes out, the protocols seem to change a little bit.”

Players in the West are well aware that one mistake — no matter how innocuous — could end the West's current success.