MLB: Women in Pirates organization provide inspiration for others

But considering it is March — Women’s History Month — it’s worth pausing and appreciating some of the special women the Pirates have working in baseball operations.

“For us to be great as an organization, we have to build the best baseball operations staff possible and build a better one than our competitors,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. “If you’re trying to do that while looking at only half the world’s population, that would seem very limiting and wouldn’t make much sense to me if we’re trying to build the best staff possible.”

‘It’s very rewarding’

Fielding likes to equate her own feelings being the only woman in a room full of men to what a Pirates prospect from Venezuela or the Dominican Republic must feel coming to the United States for the first time.

An educator at heart, Fielding also treats young players like her kids, exhorting them to stand up straight and make eye contact, reminding them that body language matters.

“It’s not that they’re not interested; it’s that they feel intimidated,” Fielding said. “They need to get confidence. The same stuff that I learned being the only woman in a room full of men, that’s what I need to teach my players.”