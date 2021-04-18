MLB: Wood, 4 relievers help Giants 3-hit Marlins in 1-0 win

McGee blew a save Saturday, possibly because he was feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. He went on the injured list Sunday but isn't expected to be sidelined long.

The Giants retired the last 13 batters.

Miami also lost center fielder Starling Marte, who tweaked his oblique batting with two out in the ninth. Jorge Alfaro replaced him and grounded out to end the game.

“It is something Starling just felt,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "One thing we didn’t want him to do is take another swing and do more damage, if there is any.”

Pablo López (0-2) totaled a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings but allowed the unearned run. The Giants had a runner at first when Aguilar failed to glove a two-out grounder at first base for an error, and Alex Dickerson followed with an RBI single.

Miami totaled only four baserunners and lost two of them. Miguel Rojas was picked off second base in the first inning, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. was out trying to stretch a hit into a double in the fifth.

“It was one of those days that they seemed to be better than us," Mattingly said. “We took a couple of opportunities away.”

