MLB: Wynns, Rodón lead Giants, slow down Braves to win series

SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Wynns drove in three runs, Carlos Rodón struck out eight in five dominant innings and the San Francisco Giants slowed the Atlanta Braves 4-1 Wednesday to win the series.

Atlanta lost two of three to the sub-.500 Giants. The Braves began the day a half-game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

J.D. Davis added two hits and an RBI for San Francisco, which has won four of its last five games.

Rodón (13-8) allowed just an unearned run on two hits and a walk. He moved into second in the majors with 220 strikeouts, behind only New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (228).

Giants relievers Tyler Rogers, Scott Alexander, John Brebbia and Camilo Doval combined for four scoreless innings. Doval struck out the side in the ninth inning for his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.

Robbie Grossman went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Atlanta.

Charlie Morton (8-6) was charged with four runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first loss since July 27. The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Wynns gave the Giants the lead with an RBI single in the second. Grossman tied it with an RBI single in the third.

Davis put the Giants back in front with an RBI double in the fourth. Wynns singled home two more in the sixth.

DAYTIME STRUGGLES

Atlanta fell to 21-25 in day games, compared to a 67-30 record at night. The Braves entered with a .713 OPS in day games, 14th-best in the majors. Their .786 OPS in night games leads MLB.

TRAINER’S ROOM

LHP Alex Wood (left shoulder impingement) has not started throwing yet and may not return this season. “We’re not going to push him to make starts for him if his body isn’t ready to make starts for us,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “But we still are holding out hope that he’s able to, for both him and for us, make starts.” ... OF Luis González was held out of the lineup with back stiffness.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Webb (13-8, 2.88) seeks his third straight win Friday night as San Francisco welcomes the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series.