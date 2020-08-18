MLB: Yastrzemski, Sandoval power Giants past Angels 8-2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANAHEIM — Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and the San Francisco Giants snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Yastrzemski hit his first leadoff homer when he drove Dylan Bundy's fastball into the right-field stands four pitches into the game. It was the right fielder's team-leading sixth homer, with all but one coming with two strikes.

Yastrzemski also made a diving catch to rob David Fletcher of an RBI single to end the second inning.

Sandoval — who came into the game batting .190 — broke a 1-1 tie in the second with a two-run shot to right-center for his first extra-base hit of the season.

Tommy La Stella homered and Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels, who have dropped five of six.

La Stella evened the game at 1 with a homer to right-center in the first inning off Trevor Cahill. It was the second baseman's second HR in two at-bats after he had a two-run walkoff shot in Monday night's 8-6 victory.

Cahill gave up one run and four hits with four strikeouts. The 32-year-old right-hander spent last season with the Angels. Jarlin Garcia (1-1), the fifth of six San Francisco pitchers, retired the side in the eighth to get the win.