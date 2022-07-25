Motorsports: Four first-time winners at NHRA Sonoma Nationals

SONOMA — Brittany was the un-stoppable Force at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals on Sunday.

The youngest daughter of racing legend John Force broke four track records in three elimination rounds before claiming her first career Sonoma Raceway victory, beating San Jose driver Mike Salinas in the Top Fuel final.

It was an afternoon of firsts, with all four winners of the NHRA Pro categories winning at Sonoma for the first time. Other winners included Bob Tasca III in Funny Car, four-time NHRA champion Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Motorcycle.

Force set the record for the quickest run down the Sonoma Raceway dragstrip with an elapsed time of 3.662 seconds and a speed record of 336.07 mph in the first round of eliminations. As the track got hotter, Force went even faster in subsequent elimination rounds and through the semifinals, ultimately setting the record at 337.75 mph.

The daughter of NHRA legend John Force now has four wins on the year to equal the win total for San Jose’s Mike Salinas, who lost to her in the final round.

“Winning at Sonoma has always been on my bucket list. I grew up watching my dad race here,” she said.

Force, who is from Yorba Linda, Calif., was remarkably consistent all day. All four of her runs down the dragstrip were within one-tenth of a second of each other.

“It shows how strong our team is and how hard they push in each round,” she said.

John Force clawed his way to his 263rd career final round in Funny Car, surviving three elimination runs after qualifying 15th in a 16-car field, but was denied what would have been his 157th career win by Bob Tasca III.

Tasca, from Hope, R.I., said extensive testing has now put his team in a position to run for the title.

“We didn’t have a car capable of winning a championship most of this year,” he said. “We sacrificed a lot to get to this point.”

Tasca faced Robert Hight in the final round, the third consecutive time the duo has faced off against each other this year.

“Hight is the gold standard in this class,” Tasca said about the winner of Sonoma’s last three NHRA Nationals. “At Denver and Norwalk, he had the upper hand. But here at Sonoma, we had the upper hand and I think he knew it.”

In Pro Stock, four-time NHRA champion Enders beat six-time champion Gregg Anderson off the line by 0.31 second before nursing a wounded race car the last 150 feet and holding off the hard-charging Anderson at the finish line for her sixth win of the year.

“The engine just laid down over the last 150 feet and all I could think of was ‘Please, please don’t run out of real estate,” said Enders, who is from Houston. “Fortunately, I was good enough on the start to make up for the engine.”

She went home with one of the unique wine chalice trophies that go to Sonoma Raceway winners.

“I put Sonoma on my list to win every year and it has evaded me for 18 years,” she said. “We’ve been talking about the wine goblet all weekend.”

Gladstone, of Ashland, Va., claimed the win of a lifetime by beating 49-time race winner Eddie Krawiec in Pro Motorcycle by a margin of .017 second.

“I spent my whole life trying to get here,” said an emotional Gladstone in post-race interviews about winning his very first NHRA National event. “I grew up around drag racing with my dad and started racing when I was 16 with this goal in mind. I’ve spent 15 years of my life dedicated to this.”

Women dominate Saturday qualifying

When all the tire smoke cleared from Saturday qualifying for the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, three of the fastest four were women, taking top honors in Top Fuel, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles. Only Hight, looking to win at Sonoma for the fourth consecutive year in Funny Car, played the spoiler.

In Top Fuel, Leah Pruett backed up her win in Denver the week before with a run down the Sonoma drag strip in 6.518 seconds and a speed of 327.59 mph, to claim her first top qualifier spot of the year.

For both driver and crew, becoming top qualifier was a payoff for a brand-new team that has spent the year searching for a winning combination.

“When my team signed up at the beginning of the year, they knew they would have to go through low times, but that makes us appreciate the good times even more,” said Pruett.

She was eliminated in the first round on Sunday.

Angelle Sampey, set a new Sonoma Raceway speed record in Pro Motorcycle, with a run of 6.70 seconds and 200.95 mph, the third fastest motorcycle run in NHRA history. Sampey, a 46-race winner from Mathew, La., said a wind gust that cooled off the crowd almost blew her off the bike at the starting line.

To compensate for the crosswind, “I moved my butt completely off the bike,” said Sampey. “It works as long as you don’t lean the bike over or get too far out of the windscreen."