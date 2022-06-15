Motorsports: Suarez’ win at Sonoma felt beyond track

Daniel Suarez began the build-up to the Toyota/SaveMart 350 the Thursday before the race, joining NASCAR executives at a San Francisco press conference to announce the newest class for the series’ Diversity Internship Program.

By Sunday afternoon, the driver from Monterrey, Mexico was doing a celebratory burnout at Sonoma Raceway as the program’s happiest — and most appreciative — graduate.

In addition to being a first-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, Suarez is a longtime ambassador for a program intended to expand the ethnic make-up of stock car racing.

“I come from a very humble family and every step to get here has cost me a lot,” said Suarez, who immigrated to the United States 10 years ago with the dream of racing in NASCAR following a successful karting career, even though he couldn’t speak English. He said he taught himself the language by reading and watching movies.

At this stage of his career, Suarez is hardly an intern. He is in his fifth season driving at NASCAR’s premier level and was the 2016 champion in the Xfinity series. But he is quick to credit the Diversity Internship Program, which also includes drivers Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among its graduates, for supporting him as he moved up in the sport.

The program has produced top drivers in other stock car series, as well. Four of the top five drivers in the Automotive Racing Club of America (ARCA), a feeder series for NASCAR, are also diversity program graduates, noted Brendan Thompson, NASCAR vice president for diversity.

“We’re good at racing cars and we aren’t a social justice agency,” said Thompson. “But we know social justice is important.”

The program is part of a broader initiative by NASCAR in a sport often seen as a biased monoculture to expand its reach and stand against racism and for inclusion, both on the track and in the grandstands.

“Banning the Confederate flag to support Bubba Wallace was a big turning point for us,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “We want a welcoming environment and want everyone to feel comfortable.”

Now in its 21st year, the 10-week internship program is not limited to drivers. It includes opportunities for hands-on experience at every level of the sport and is open to minority college students who are African American, Native American, Native Alaskan, Asian, Latino or Pacific Islander. The athletic departments of any schools officially designated as Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs), such as Howard University or Spelman College, are prime recruiting grounds — especially for crew members needed for rapid, split-second pit stops.

But this year’s 36 interns come from a wide range of schools, including USC and Notre Dame. Among them is a student from St. John’s College who will work at Sonoma Raceway for the remainder of the summer.

Several graduates are employed by NASCAR in administrative jobs, including sales, communications and legal, and many are also found throughout the pit area.

“One of my engineers is from Mexico City and a lot of my team is from the diversity program as well,” noted Suarez.

But Suarez believes his win at Sonoma represents something bigger than coming in first in a car race.

“I saw my fans at Turn 1 on the last lap,” he said, referring to the red-shirt clad Daniel’s Amigos, “and I didn’t want to let them down. I was glad to get my first win in front of my people. I feel lucky that the Hispanic community can connect with me. My fans have the same dreams as I do and I hope my win can fuel them to know they can do it.”

Cup drivers on vacation

The 36-week schedule for NASCAR’s Cup cars is hectic, but this weekend offers a rare break when drivers get to do what many other people do during the summer — go on a short vacation — before the pace picks up again in Nashville.

Elk Grove native Kyle Larson is spending some rare relaxing time at home in North Carolina with his family to “recharge.” Chase Briscoe is taking his family to the Bahamas. Martin Truex Jr. is planning to “go fishing and lay low.” Austin Cindric is headed to Montreal as a fan to see his first Formula One race.

But Christopher Bell, who credits his background as a dirt track racer for his success on road courses like the 12-turn Sonoma Raceway, will spend his off week by going back his roots in the seat of a sprint car. Bell, who has been fastest qualifier three times so far in the NASCAR Cup season, and Cup driver Alex Bowman jetted from California to Ohio after the checkered flag fell on the Toyota/SaveMart 350 to join a week-long tour with the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Bell, who drives a sprint car about 30 times a season, joined Ohio Speedweek on Monday night at Orrville and finished 15th. On Tuesday, both drivers travelled to Sharon Speedway in Rossberg, Ohio. Bell won the main event after setting the night’s quickest qualifying time, and Bowman passed 13 cars from the back of the field to finish 11th.

Hocevar races with leg in brace

As race teams were preparing for Toyota/SaveMart 350 weekend at Sonoma Raceway on Friday night, driver Carson Hocevar, who broke his right leg at the ankle in a crash the week before, had to convince Camping World Truck Series officials that he was physically able to race.

After the 28-year-old driver from Portage, Mich. showed race officials he could get in and out of the truck by himself while wearing a bulky brace on a heavily taped ankle, he went on track the next morning and showed his right foot could still get the job done.

Hocevar set the quickest qualifying time for the truck series, besting five NASCAR Cup regulars who were looking to get some extra laps on the 12-turn layout. A split second after crossing the timing light, however, he limped back to the pits with a truck as broken as his leg.

Hocevar was looking to gain an extra fraction of a second at the timing light, which was set in turn 10, the fastest of Sonoma Raceway’s 12 turns. But he ended up in the gravel, slamming the left rear of his truck into a retaining wall after he passed the timing light.

“I wanted the pole and I tried too hard,” he confessed. “Way too hard.”

Hocevar did win the pole and led the field on the pace lap, but was forced to the rear of the field because of the post-qualifying repairs to his truck. As planned, he turned driving duties over to Suarez after 10 laps, but only after passing 10 cars. Suarez finished sixth in the 75-lap-affair, having joined the field two laps down after the driver switch.

NASCAR Cup regular driver Kyle Busch led 45 of the 75 laps to claim his 62nd career win in the series.

ARCA Menards results

Jake Drew of La Mesa, Calif. led every lap and won a crash-filled General Tire 200. The race was 10 laps shorter due to a time limit and saw only 17 of the 24 cars on the grid still running at the checkered flag. Among North Bay racers, Sonoma’s Paul Pedroncelli was caught up in a four-car pileup in Turn 11 while running with the leaders and was finished 16th. Sonoma’s Rodd Kneeland was caught up in a three-car pile-up on lap 22 and came in 20th.

West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame induction

The Toyoya/SaveMart 350 weekend began Thursday evening as the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame inducted 13 new members at the inaugural event for Sonoma Raceway’s new Turn 11 Club.

Inductees include Greg Biffle, NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series champion; Garrett Evans, four-time NASCAR Elite Series Northwest champion; Brendan Gaughan, two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion; David Gilliland, two-time ARCA Menards Series West championship-winning crew chief; John Moore, NASCAR California champion; and Jimmy Sills, three-time United States Auto Club Silver Crown champion.

Heritage honorees, individuals from an earlier era of motorsport, included Art and Michael Atkinson, representing two generations of NASCAR officials and Southern California track operators; Phil Casey, Indianapolis 500 and United States Auto Club chief mechanic; Ron Esau, NASCAR Elite Series Southwest Series champion; Phil Hill, the only American-born Formula One champion; Ken Sapper, multiple Southern California track sportsman champion and racing industry executive; and Jim Walker, Riverside Permatex 300 winner and multiple Redwood Acres track champion.

The second annual Knockin Doorz Down Philanthropist of the Year award, presented by 51FIFTY, was presented to Speedway Children’s Charities and the group’s Sonoma Chapter.

Jill Gregory, Sonoma Raceway executive vice president and general manager, accepted the award.

“It’s not just the Sonoma chapter that has raised $62 million for charity,” she noted. “Every chapter contributes every day and this is an amazing honor.”

SRX Series starts this weekend

The Camping World SRX Series, made-for-TV racing that pits professional and top local drivers against each other in identical cars on short tracks, begins its second season Saturday night. The series is broadcast on CBS/Paramount at 5 p.m. PST.

The schedule dates include June 18 (Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.), June 25 (South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.), July 2 (Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford, Conn.), July 9 (Nashville Fairgrounds, Nashville, Tenn.), July 16 (I-55 Raceway, Pevely, Mo.) and July 23 (Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio).