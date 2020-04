Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: 3 women, 6 men in 2020 class

Bryant died about three weeks before the Hall of Fame said he was a finalist, as if there was going to be any doubt about the 18-time NBA All-Star selection. Duncan and Garnett were also widely perceived to be locks to be part of this class; both were 15-time NBA All-Stars.

Bryant's death has been part of a jarring start of the year for the NBA: Commissioner Emeritus David Stern died on Jan. 1, Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine who died in the crash in late January, and the league shut down March 11 as the coronavirus pandemic began to grip the U.S.

“Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate," Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, said on the ESPN broadcast of the class announcement. “But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a steppingstone to be here. So we’re incredibly proud of him."

Bryant was also a five-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, just as Duncan was with the San Antonio Spurs.

“This is an incredibly special class, for many reasons,” Colangelo said.

Garnett is the only player in NBA history with at least 25,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 5,000 assists, 1,500 blocks and 1,500 steals. He also was part of Boston's 2008 NBA title.