It was a splendid home opener for the Napa Silverados at sun-drenched Miner Family Field on Saturday as they belted 22 hits, including three home runs, in a 21-1 rout of the Salina Stockade.
With its season-opening, 4-0 road win over the Vallejo Admirals on Friday night, Napa (2-0) finds itself tied with the San Rafael Pacifics atop the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs.
New owner and returning manager Tito Fuentes Jr. feels he has something special with the 2019 edition of the Silverados.
“We’re happy with our product, and starting the season 2-0 is a good start,” he said. “We won’t win them all, but we will win more than last year. I really like this team because they jelled a lot quicker than last year’s side. We have a lot of younger guys with no egos and they keep it loose.”
The current model of the Napa team has a blend of players returning for a second year and an exciting crop of new talent. One of the talented newcomers is J.J. Bissell, who hit the first home run of the new season, a two-run clout in the bottom of the fifth.
“It’s always nice to get the first one out of the way,” he said. “As long as I go up there with a nice relaxed approach, there will be more to come.”
Bissell was recruited by Silverados pitcher and pitching coach Billy Felo. The duo were teammates with the Puerto Rico Islanders of the Empire League.
“It’s hard to beat being in California,” Bissell admitted. “It’s beautiful out here.”
The Silverados scored early and often and sent everyone home happy except for the Stockade (0-2), who had to drive over to Sonoma to face the Stompers on Saturday night.
Napa scored so many runs, the scoreboard operator had a hard time keeping up. Perhaps that motivated slugging first baseman Josh Montelongo to hammer a home run off the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth. For good measure, newcomer Nick Ultch followed Montelongo with a round tripper of his own.
The Silverados put the game out of reach when they batted around and tacked on 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 17-0 lead. Bissell and Montelongo walked to open the inning and both moved into scoring position on a passed ball before another popular returnee, catcher Nicco Toni, singled to drive in both. Ultch followed with a long double to the right-field wall, moving Toni to third. A Dominic Bethancourt sacrifice fly drove in Toni, and Jordan Garr’s single to center scored Ultch.
Jordan Anderson’s Texas Leaguer fell in for a single, and Willie Salas drove in Garr with a single of his own. After Malvin Nunes walked to load the bases, Bissell earned the first of his four RBIs with a single to right.
But there was more to come.
Bissell’s second hit of the inning brought in another run, as did Montelongo’s smoking line drive to left. The scoring onslaught concluded when Toni earned a walk with the bases loaded, but the damage was done and Salina never recovered.
Napa starter Edward Perez pitched five scoreless innings, extending to 14 the number of innings the Silverados had held opponents scoreless. That streak came to an end at 16 innings when Napa reliever Shawn Jackson was touched for an unearned run in the top of the eighth. Langford started and took the loss for Salina.
Fuentes admitted it’s a challenge to keep your team focused when it is so many runs ahead.
“The way I keep the team focused in a game like this is I talk to them about every play,” the veteran manager explained. “That way they’re learning and their heads stay in the game.”
Ultch had an outstanding day at the plate for Napa, as the left fielder had a single, two doubles and a home run.
Fuentes acknowledged that while he was happy for Ray Jones on his promotion to the Class AA Gary SouthShore Rail Cats, it’s hard to fill the holes.
“We’ll have scouts out here next week and if we keep losing players, it’s going to be tough,” Fuentes said.
On Friday night, Napa got on the board in the fifth when Anderson walked, stole second and, after a Jones infield single, scored on a single by Nunez. In the seventh, Jones walked to load the bases and Bethencourt scored on another Nunez RBI single. Montelongo followed with an RBI walk to make it 3-0. Another run scored in the ninth on a wild pitch.
The Silverados next travel to Sonoma for a Sunday night matchup with the Stompers at 7:05 p.m.