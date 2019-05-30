Six position players are returning for the Napa Silverados and will be in the starting lineup when they begin their second year in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs on the road Friday night, against the Vallejo Admirals at 6:35 p.m. at Wilson Park.
Nicco Toni will be at catcher, Josh Montelongo will play first base, William Salas will be at second base, Dominic Bethancourt is at third base, Ray Jones will be in center field, and Jordan Anderson is in right field. They each return after playing for the Silverados, an expansion team, during their first season in 2018.
Right-hander Billy Felo, another returnee, will pitch on Sunday when Napa visits the Sonoma Stompers in a 7:05 p.m. start at Arnold Field. Felo will be in the starting rotation and will also serve as an assistant pitching coach, the Silverados said.
“We’re excited to have Billy back as a Silverado, as both a pitcher and assistant coach. We look forward to watching him grow as a pitcher in his second year, and widen the breadth of his knowledge of the game as part of our coaching staff,” said second-year manager Tito Fuentes Jr., who is part of the team’s ownership group.
Napa’s home opener is at 1:05 p.m. Saturday against Salina Stockade at 1:05 p.m. at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field, the Silverados' home ballpark.
Anderson and pitchers Daniel Devontae Glenn, Mark Young and Robert Humes also return for Napa, which did not move on to the postseason after finishing in fifth place with a 31-49 record last year. Napa won its final game of the regular season in late August, 14-4 over Vallejo at home.
“The whole set of returners are key,” said Fuentes.
Each of the league’s five teams will play a 64-game regular season schedule, which continues through June, July and August.
Sam Curtis will start on Friday and Edward Perez will be the starter on Saturday.
Jer Mal (Tre) Hobbs will also be in the starting rotation.
Also in the starting lineup are Malvin Nunes at shortstop and Nicholas Ultsch in left field.
The designated hitter will be Jordan Garr or Jacob "JJ" Bissell.
The team also includes catcher Michael Gonzales and pitchers Andrew Fernandez, Andrew Fuentes, Carlos Guzman, Johnny Morell and Kyle Chavez.
There are 24 players on the roster.
“The chemistry on the team is awesome,” said Tito Fuentes. “Everyone has the same goal — win the championship.
“The difference from last year is our pitching is going to be a little stronger. We’ve added more power to the lineup. The speed stays the same and our defense is going to be very solid.
“The players are getting along great.”
Jones batted .342 with 11 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 41 RBIs in 67 games last year.
Bethancourt hit .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 RBIs in 77 games.
Toni batted .286 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 67 RBIs in 80 games.
Salas hit .276 with 15 doubles, a home run and 24 RBIs in 41 games.
Montelongo batted .269 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 67 RBIs in 77 games.
Anderson hit .183 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 RBIs in 57 games.
Limited spring training
Napa had to cut short its spring training, originally scheduled for May 11-20, to just four days due to the rain and field conditions.
“But we got to see what we needed to see and that’s how we chose the (24) men on the roster,” said Tito Fuentes.
This is the seventh year of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, a Northern California-based summer independent league which was founded in 2013 and consists of five teams. The San Rafael Pacifics won the title last year, shutting out the host Sonoma Stompers, 6-0, at Palooza Park at Arnold Field. It’s San Rafael’s fourth Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs title in the league’s seven years.
It’s an independent league with no affiliation to Major League Baseball.
Storm Field features a refurbished infield. The field improvements include a new mound and grass playing surface.
Gilded Glove Awards
Felo and Montelongo were named as winners of Gilded Glove Awards for the 2018 season, the Pacific Association announced.
The Gilded Glove recognizes players’ defensive prowess at their position, and is voted on by league front office personnel, managers, coaches and broadcasters, the league said in a press release.
Felo was 8-3 with a 5.56 earned run average in 24 games, with 14 starts and a complete game. He threw 100 1/3 innings. Felo had six putouts, six assists and no errors.
Defensively, Montelongo made 480 putouts, had 23 assists and seven errors for a .986 fielding percentage.
Napa ownership group
The Napa Silverados’ ownership group, Napa Professional Baseball Company LLC, consists of Tito Fuentes and his wife, Alma Eugenio Fuentes, and David Halloran. All three are longtime Napa residents.
Fuentes and his wife are the founders of the Tito Fuentes Baseball Academy, a nonprofit based in Napa.
Alma Fuentes is the Silverados’ general manager. Halloran, the owner of Sound Advice, a Napa company that handles electronics, electrical, computer networks and home theater, will be responsible for operations project management and sponsorships.
Go to silveradosbaseball.com for more information.