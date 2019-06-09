Nicholas Ultsch was leading the Napa Silverados with a .429 batting average through their first six games of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs season.
Ultsch had a home run and four RBIs heading into Saturday's home game, which the Silverados lost 10-3 to the Sonoma Stompers.
Others off to solid starts included Jordan Garr (.400, double, five RBIs), Nicco Toni (.375, two doubles, nine RBIs), Malvin Nunez (.320, three RBIs), William Salas (.313, home run, four RBIs), Jacob “JJ” Bissell (.292, triple, home run, RBI), Josh Montelongo (.240, home run, six RBIs), Jordan Anderson (.190, home run, three RBIs), and Dominic Bethancourt (.176, three RBIs).
This is the seventh year of the Pacific Association, a Northern California-based summer independent league that was founded in 2013 and consists of five teams.
The San Rafael Pacifics won the title last year, shutting out the host Sonoma Stompers, 6-0, at Palooza Park at Arnold Field. It’s San Rafael’s fourth Pacific Association title in the league’s seven years.
It’s an independent league with no affiliation to Major League Baseball.
Each of the league’s five teams will play a 64-game regular season schedule, which continues through June, July and August.
Go to silveradosbaseball.com for more information.
Shortridge pitches well in loss
Aaron Shortridge, a right-hander, made the start for Bradenton and took the loss as the Marauders dropped a 3-2 Florida State League decision to host Daytona on June 5 before a crowd of 1,229 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach.
Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High School graduate, did not allow a hit over the first 5 1/3 innings of the game.
He gave up five hits and three runs (all earned), struck out six and walked two in 7 2/3 innings. He faced 31 batters and threw 98 pitches, 74 for strikes. He threw two wild pitches.
He got 13 groundouts and four fly-outs.
Shortridge is now 3-2 with a 3.72 earned run average in 12 games (all starts) on the season.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge, who is from Napa, was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.
He was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team as a junior for UC Berkeley last year. Shortridge, who pitched three years at Cal, was the 10th player taken in the fourth round and the 114th overall selection in the annual draft. He was 5-3 with a 2.77 earned run average in 17 appearances for Cal last year. He made 12 starts and threw three complete games.
Shortridge spent the 2018 summer as a starting pitcher for the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season affiliate of the Pirates’ organization. The Black Bears, based in Granville, West Virginia, play in the New York-Penn League.
Shortridge made eight starts and had a 1-1 record with a 2.67 earned run average.
Negron with Tacoma
Kris Negron of Napa is batting .291 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 41 RBIs and six stolen bases in 53 games as a utility player for the Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League.
Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.