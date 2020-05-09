NASCAR: Hamlin closes iRacing Series with another victory

NASCAR closed out its virtual series at North Wilkesboro Speedway, an original venue on NASCAR's schedule in 1949 that was abandoned after the 1996 season as NASCAR began to expand outside its southern footprint.

Jeff Gordon won the last race at the 0.625-mile short track that featured a unique uphill backstretch and downhill frontstretch. After years sitting idle, the track has been badly damaged by weather and neglect and overgrown with weeds.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., an early iRacing enthusiast, recently led a clean-up effort of the iconic speedway so that iRacing could laser scan it and add it to the tracks on the virtual platform. It is not yet on iRacing for public use but was made available for NASCAR's final race of its invitational esports venture. The track has been simulated as it was in 1987 and will be available for the public to race in June.

NASCAR quickly pivoted from real racing when its season was suspended March 13 during the coronavirus pandemic to the virtual platform. Its broadcasts set several esports viewing records for broadcast partner Fox, but the novelty wore off after Bubba Wallace was fired by a sponsor for rage quitting a race and then Kyle Larson used a racial slur while on the platform Easter Sunday. He was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for the incident.