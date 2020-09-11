NASCAR: Hamlin seeks to regain mojo at Richmond in home track race

“With the communications and all that stuff that we have going on right now, (not) that much is going to be different,” Busch said. "Me talking on the radio is basically me talking directly to Adam, it’s just I can’t hear back from Adam. That will be all information coming back to me from Jacob. Obviously the car back at the shop is all set up by Adam. It’s just a guy on top of the box.”

NO HARD FEELINGS

Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. quickly moved past their on-track incident at Darlington that cost both a chance at the victory.

Truex was trying to pass Elliott for the lead late in the race when he failed to fully clear Elliott and the two cars made contact. Truex had to pit for repairs and Elliott was chased down by Harvick, who won the race.

Both drivers understood there was no ill intent and move forward to Richmond with their relationship intact.

“I do think that situation was a racing incident. I think we were both battling really hard for a win,” Elliott said. “I think any other time in the race, I probably would give him the position. But in that situation, you have to know that nobody is going to let anybody in for a race win with 15 laps left.”