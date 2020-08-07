NASCAR: Keselowski still seeking 1st win at home track in Michigan

“It is our home track,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “It's unfortunate we can't have fans there for the race this weekend, but really looking forward to having our cars on track here again, especially with a doubleheader.”

Logano has won three Cup races at Michigan. He has two victories this season, both before the shutdown. He has only three top-five showings since competition resumed, although one was last weekend.

“I feel like we've been making some good progress here over the last few weeks in getting some speed back in our cars to where we can run in the top five again consistently,” he said. “We're just looking for smooth races at this point and those points will start coming again."

DOUBLEHEADER

Michigan is set to become the second track in series history to run a doubleheader at the same facility on back-to-back days. Pocono was the first in late June.

“You can make big changes and get big results on the second day of racing. I really like that about the doubleheader aspect,” said William Byron, who finished a season-best seventh in the second Pocono race. “You don't have to wait until we go back to the same track later in the year.”

ANOTHER LOCAL