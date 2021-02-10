NBA: 76ers pull away late for 119-111 win over Kings

The Kings shot just 3 for 22 from 3-point range in the second half after making 11 from long range in the first two quarters. Coach Luke Walton said he believed there might have been some fatigue with his team playing for the third time in four days.

“We just missed,” Walton said. “We missed shots we’ve been making lately. Maybe we wouldn’t have won either way but we would have had a better chance if some of those open looks had gone in.”

The Sixers built a 14-point lead early in the second quarter before the Kings responded and went up 66-61 on successive 3-points from Fox, Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the span of less than a minute.

Sacramento led 71-66 at the break and the game stayed close from there until the end.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid went back to the locker room briefly in the third quarter after getting a cut on his knee before returning. ... The Sixers were called for a delay of game technical with 1:01 remaining after getting a warning earlier in the game.

Kings: The Kings were outrebounded 59-39. ... Walton said G DaQuan Jeffries is close to returning from an ankle sprain that has sidelined him all season.

FAST STARTING FOX