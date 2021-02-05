NBA: Banged-up Warriors go small, overpower Mavericks 147-116

The 147 points were a season best for Golden State and the most allowed this year by Dallas. The win puts the Warriors, looking to return to the playoffs after last season’s last-place finish the West, in a tie for eighth place with San Antonio.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 25, Hardaway added 19 and Jalen Brunson 18 off the bench. Dallas came off a Wednesday night win at Atlanta that snapped a six-game losing streak and has lost six straight home games.

The Mavericks shot 51.1% during the first half with 15 3-pointers, which tied a franchise record for a half, then hit only 31.9% during the second and scored 20 points in each of the last two periods.

“This was a difficult lesson,” Carlisle said.

The Warriors dressed nine players and played without both players who have started at center this season — James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) and Kevon Looney (sprained left ankle) — and also without power forward Eric Paschall (woke up Thursday with a swollen knee).

Golden State used power forward Green in the middle and turned to Juan Toscano-Anderson to make this third start up front and ninth appearance this season. Toscano-Anderson scored 14 points, two shy of his career high.