NBA: Beal, Wizards finally beat Warriors on road

SAN FRANCISCO — Bradley Beal takes heat for his defense. He scores big, though Washington doesn’t always win when he does. He got left off the All-Star team.

Right now, Beal is on an offensive tear that makes him seem downright unstoppable. And he’s not thinking about any of those negatives, focused on having fun — and winning, of course.

Beal had 34 points, eight assists and a season-best five steals, and the Wizards won on the Golden State Warriors’ home court for the first time in six years with a 124-110 victory Sunday night.

“Honestly, I could care less about how I’m playing as long as we’re winning, because my career highs and those good games, what is the record? We’re 1-9 when I score 40 or something. That’s terrible,” Beal said. “I’m not happy about that. I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘Oh yeah, but I scored 40.’ No, we’ve got to win and that’s what I’m about.”

Beal has scored at least 25 points in a franchise-record 18 straight games. He scored 20 in the initial 8:51 of the game and had 27 by halftime, making six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half while shooting 10 for 24 overall.