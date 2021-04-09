NBA: Beal's late heroics lift Wizards past Warriors 110-107

SAN FRANCISCO — Bradley Beal shook off a sluggish performance — and a sore back — and scored six points in the final 6.1 seconds, lifting the Washington Wizards past the Golden State Warriors 110-107 on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his league-leading 21st triple-double.

Rui Hachimura added 22 points and five rebounds for the Wizards, who had lost 12 of 16. Robin Lopez scored a season-high 20.

Beal was double-teamed nearly every time he touched the ball in the second half. He had missed nine of 15 shots and was 0 for 4 beyond the arc before making one in the left corner and getting fouled by Andrew Wiggins.

“You have a bad game and things aren’t going your way, you always want something to uplift you. That was the moment for me,” Beal said. “It definitely boosted some confidence for me. I was just trying to make a play.”

That came moments after Beal’s 3-point try at the top of the arc hit the front of the rim. He finished with 20 points and six assists.