NBA: Blazers make playoffs, oust Grizzlies with 126-122 victory

Nurkic, playing with a heavy heart because of his grandmother’s death, grabbed an offensive rebound and wound up converting a three-point play with 2:39 left to put Portland on top for good.

McCollum connected on a 3-pointer and another long jumper late, both times guarded by Morant, to ensure Portland kept the lead, and Anthony’s 3-pointer with 20.2 seconds left was the last big shot the Blazers needed.

Nurkic revealed on Instagram about 90 minutes before the game that his grandmother, back in his native Bosnia, had died. His post did not disclose the cause of death, but Nurkic said last month that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and briefly slipped into a coma in recent days.

“People don’t understand how serious this ... is,” Nurkic said at the time, referring to the virus.

Nurkic had one foul in the game's first 39 minutes.

He then committed three in a span of 19 seconds between the 8:50 and 8:31 mark of the final quarter — two of them offensive fouls, the second of those costing Portland a timeout and its challenge, which was unsuccessful.

That's when Memphis got on its best roll, but the Grizzlies couldn't finish it off.