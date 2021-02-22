NBA: Bucks hand Kings 7th straight loss, 128-115

Milwaukee began to take control midway through the period when Jabari Parker appeared to draw a charge on Antetokounmpo as he sank a short jumper.

Budenholzer challenged the call, which was reversed, resulting in a blocking call against Parker. Antetokounmpo made the foul shot to complete the three-point play.

After being inactive or not getting a single minute of playing time during Sacramento’s first 28 games, Parker saw action for a second consecutive game.

After logging nine minutes Saturday night, the Bucks’ first-round pick (second overall) in the 2014 draft played 16 minutes and tallied six points against his former team.

The Kings rallied to cut the lead to eight with just under two minutes left in the half before the Bucks scored six straight to put the finishing touches on a 42-point quarter.

Milwaukee scored the first eight points of the third quarter to build a 22-point lead and held a 99-82 margin heading to the fourth. Sacramento pulled within 12 early in the fourth but the Bucks remained in command throughout the quarter.