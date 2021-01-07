NBA: Clippers beat Warriors 108-101

Draymond Green received a Flagrant-1 foul with 4:58 left and Leonard converted both free throws. Patrick Beverley made a 3 with 4:14 left, then Nicolas Batum hit from deep the next two times down.

Leonard told coach Tyronn Lue he wanted to play in back-to-backs this season, not typically his routine in recent years, so it’s something they will evaluate regularly.

“I was patient and I'm able to play,” Leonard said of health previously dictating his days off.

Eric Paschall came off the bench to score nine quick points over five minutes on the way to 19 for the Warriors, who used a 9-0 run over the final 1:13 of the second quarter to get within 52-51 at halftime.

The teams were a combined 3 for 19 from 3-point range in first quarter, 1 of 10 by Warriors as they trailed 21-15. Curry missed his three tries from deep and started 1 of 6. He shot 5 for 17 overall, missing five of six 3s.

“Our philosophy is we want to try to take the best player out,” Lue said. “We know Steph could go for 60 like he did the other day.”

KERR REFLECTS

Lue and Kerr were open to their players taking a stand — or a knee — after the violence in Washington and the two coaches talked before tipoff.