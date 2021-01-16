NBA: Clippers manhandle Kings 138-100

“Pat and Lou are a big part of our team. Missing them is definitely a lot, but we got other guys to step up,” Morris said. “T-Mann stepped up and Reggie stepped up. Kudos to them for staying ready and being ready when their number’s called.”

Marvin Bagley III had 20 points and five rebounds for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes added 17 points and five rebounds.

“That team just came and pushed us around,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We have to understand as a group we have to be able to guard people and rebound when we get stops. Right now that’s something we have to figure out. It was evident tonight. They got what they wanted.”

Serge Ibaka followed Leonard’s bucket with a backdoor feed to Kennard, and Mann’s dunk made it 99-69.

Two nights after allowing Portland to match a franchise record for 3-pointers, Sacramento again struggled with its perimeter defense.

The Clippers made seven 3s in the second quarter — three from George and four by Morris, one more than his previous season high. They finished 18 of 35 beyond the arc.

