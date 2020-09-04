NBA: Coaches hope to bring families into bubble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Denver coach Michael Malone spent his 60th day inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World on Friday, and he’d like two things known.

One, he misses his family.

Two, he doesn’t understand why they aren’t with him now.

Malone — offering perhaps the most impassioned plea of any coach who has spoken on the topic — railed against the policy that says coaches are unable to bring family or a guest into the bubble. Some players were reunited in the bubble with family members or guests for the first time this week, and referees had the option of bringing one guest into the bubble.

“I say, `Shame on you, NBA.' This is crazy,” Malone said. “I miss my family, and I think I speak for me, I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here — 60 days and not having access and not being granted the privilege to have my family come here, to me, is criminal in nature. And that shouldn’t be. Shouldn’t be at all.”

It might not be that way as the playoffs move along. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra — who previously criticized the policy — said the league's head coaches, led by Dallas' Rick Carlisle, are lobbying for change and that the NBA “hasn’t totally, absolutely, 100% shut the door” on the notion.