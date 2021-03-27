NBA: Collins' 38 lead Hawks past Warriors, 124-108

“Frankly, I think we miss Steph and the confidence that he brings to the group right now,” Kerr said.

There was a high level of interest from teams pursuing Golden State guard Kelly Oubre Jr. — and he stayed put.

“I think our actions spoke to how we view him,” general manager Bob Myers said.

While the Warriors would like to re-sign him beyond this season, Myers can’t predict what those negotiations might look like. Both Myers and Kerr have praised the way Oubre kept his focus on the court and not the speculation on whether he might be traded.

The Warriors still hope to welcome fans into Chase Center before season’s end — and will watch how the two Bay Area baseball teams operate with their outdoor venues at lower capacity when the season begins next week.

“We hope so. We’ve had conversations with the city. You see it happening around other arenas in other cities,” Myers said. “We want to do it safely.”