NBA: Curry finally goes cold as Beal rallies Wizards past Warriors, 118-114

WASHINGTON — After a four-point first half that was shocking by his recent standards, Stephen Curry faked out Alex Len and tried a wide-open floater from the lane that clanked off the rim. He slapped his hands in frustration as he ran down the court.

A minute later, he tried another floater that Len swatted away.

Coming off a historic run in which he made 78 3-pointers, the most in any 11-game stretch in NBA history, Curry was bound to have a bad night eventually, and it happened Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors closed out a five-game trip with a 118-114 loss at Washington.

Guarded primarily by Russell Westbrook, Curry was frigid early and cooled off again late, and Bradley Beal rallied the Wizards to their season-best sixth straight victory as Washington welcomed back fans for the first time in more than a year.

Curry, who came in having overtaken Beal for the NBA scoring lead, had 18 points on 7-of-25 shooting, including 2 of 14 on 3s. He hadn't scored fewer than 32 points in a game since March 17.

“It was a great run. It was something that hadn’t been done before, and it was going to end at some point,” Curry said. “Now you’ve got to start another one.”