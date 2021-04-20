NBA: Curry hits 10 3s, scores 49 in Warriors' win in Philly

In the history of the game?

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers agreed, even insisting in an argument with his older brother in Chicago that Curry’s season rivals anything Jordan ever accomplished.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like the run he’s on,” Rivers said. “I guarantee you there’s no one that has scored (points) in the way he has.”

Wiggins scored 16 points and Kevon Looney grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.

Seth Curry scored 15 points and Danny Green hit four 3s for 12 points. Embiid had 13 rebounds and was 11 of 14 from the free throw line.

“He’s really a unique force in the league today,” Kerr said.

Curry showed he was still the best player on the court. Golden State’s 29-29 record could keep Curry from MVP consideration but the franchise’s career leading scorer — who hit at least 10 3s for the sixth time this season — is still one of the best in the league.

The Warriors signed guard Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract. There was no timeline on when forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will return from the concussion protocol. Center James Wiseman will rehab the torn meniscus in his right knee at the Warriors’ facility.

Doc Rivers is both coach and father-in-law to Seth Curry. Rivers laughed when he said that he sees retired NBA star Del Curry more than any other member of the family. Rivers said when he visited his granddaughter on Sunday, Steph Curry also was there to see his niece.