NBA: Curry joins Warriors elite in 111-107 loss to Celtics

“We’re all on the same page on what’s expected of Juan,” he said. "I'm just trying to establish myself in this league and string together good games."

The Celtics were to visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night to complete a back-to-back and play the second of a five-game West Coast trip.

The Warriors visit Dallas on Thursday night for the first of two straight against the Mavericks, followed by two in a row in San Antonio.

ON THE BOARDS

The Warriors have put a priority on rebounding and Kerr has insisted it comes down to focus.

Golden State was outdone on the boards 51-36.

“They killed us on the glass in the second half. That really was the difference in the game,” Kerr said.

MISSING SMART

Boston played its first game since Smart went down with a torn left calf muscle in the fourth quarter of a 96-95 loss to the Lakers on Saturday night.