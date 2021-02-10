NBA: Curry leads Warriors to 114-91 victory, ending Spurs' streak

SAN ANTONIO — Even after three NBA championships and two MVP awards, Stephen Curry has never looked better to his coach.

Curry scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated San Antonio 114-91 on Tuesday night, snapping the Spurs’ three-game winning streak.

“This is the best I’ve ever seen him, just from a confidence and strength standpoint, and that’s saying something, obviously,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “Two-time MVP. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him look better.”

After missing all but five games last season due to a broken metacarpal in his left hand, Curry is averaging 29.5 points this season.

“I worked my butt off over the offseason,” Curry said. “I’m just happy to be playing. I feel strong. I feel in rhythm, in ultimate control of my game. Shots are falling. It all comes not only with my own confidence, but growing confidence in my team.”

Curry was 4 for 10 on 3-pointers and 11 for 20 overall. His night included switching hands after contact for an improbable, behind-the-back flip shot late in the first quarter that he made despite being fouled.