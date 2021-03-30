NBA: Curry returns with 32 points, Warriors beat Bulls 116-102

“Steve and I have built a pretty good relationship over the years, back before he got into coaching and even before his different stints in the front offices," Donovan recalled. “He was doing a lot of college basketball, so he covered us quite a bit in the NCAA Tournament. So I was able to spend quite a bit of time with him and talk to him and he was always really gracious with his time.”

CURRY'S TAILBONE

Yes, it really hurt to land hard on his tailbone.

Yes, Curry has run out of jokes about his backside.

Yes, he had plenty of advice on what donut-shaped pillow to use under his seat.

When it came to his rehab, “it's not much when you're dealing with bone like that.”

“It's a lot of ice, a lot of finding the most comfortable chairs and sofas in the house and just letting the body do its thing no matter how long that takes,” Curry said, “and having some fun with it. I think I've run out of tailbone and (butt) jokes. It's kind of just one of those situations kind of uncomfortable all the way around.”

