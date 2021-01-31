NBA: Curry scores 28, Warriors jump on Pistons to win 118-91

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 28 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors raced to an early lead on the way to a 118-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points as Golden State executed the way head coach Steve Kerr has hoped for on both ends — starting with a focus on rebounding that produced a 53-49 advantage on the boards. Now, the Warriors must strive to do it consistently and against the NBA's top-tier teams.

Curry shot 11 for 17, including 6 of 8 from deep, and Golden State found a far better offensive groove after shooting just 38% in Thursday's 114-93 loss at Phoenix — including 29% from 3-point range (11 for 38).

“I thought we were on edge in a good way,” Kerr said. "The other night we were embarrassed. We got away from who we are."

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 18 points, and Josh Jackson came off the bench to score 17.

The Pistons, similar to Golden State, are trying to gain momentum but couldn't build off a big win two nights earlier with a cold night shooting. At 5-15, they have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.