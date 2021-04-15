NBA: Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

Collin Sexton scored 30 points in his return from a two-game absence with a strained groin and Allen had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland. Darius Garland added 20 points and seven assists.

The Cavaliers have lost 16 of their last 17 to the Warriors, with the lone win coming in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals — the third of their unprecedented four straight matchups in the championship series.

“Steph and Draymond are so good and with their experience, they’re just deadly,” Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “And the other guys play their role to a ‘T.’”

Golden State absorbed a major hit earlier in the day when rookie center James Wiseman was ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing right knee surgery. The No. 2 overall pick suffered a meniscal tear on April 10 against Houston.

Wiseman ranks fifth among NBA rookies with an 11.5 scoring average and is third in rebounding at 5.8, but Kerr said Golden State doesn’t have to sign a center to replace him.

“Adding size just for the sake of adding size isn’t something that you look to do,” Kerr said. “We’re going to play small-ball regardless. That’s the type of team we’ve been for a long time.”