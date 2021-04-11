NBA: Curry scores 38 as Warriors beat Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 23 of his 38 points in the third quarter and the Golden State Warriors withstood another injury to rookie James Wiseman to beat the Houston Rockets 125-109 on Saturday night.

Curry had his sixth straight 30-point game, the longest streak of his career. The two-time MVP made eight 3-pointers and had five assists and eight rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points for Golden State. Jordan Poole had 21.

John Wall had 30 points and seven assists for Houston. Kelly Olynyk added 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Rockets have lost nine of 11.

“Steph was tremendous,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “The shot-making, not just the 3s but some of the shots he hit around the basket. He had a highlight reel worth of plays out there tonight.”

Curry had five 3s and scored Golden State’s final 20 points in the third quarter. He also made a brilliant three-point play that left Wall stunned.

Curry dribbled around Wall near the arc, bounced the ball behind his back to his right hand then banked in the layup and was fouled. The two-time MVP, who playfully flexed during pregame introductions, ran up the nearby stands then returned to the court and made the free throw to make it 80-65.