NBA: Curry scores 38 as Warriors rally past Clippers, 115-105

The Clippers shot 58.7% from the floor in the first half and led 65-51. George had 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

“I think it’s good something like this happened to us early in the season," George said. "We have to be a better closing-out team. ... They got hot and they stayed hot the last two quarters. The momentum swung and that team was playing with a lot of confidence.”

But Curry rallied the Warriors with his big third quarter and when Paschall hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 92-89 with 10:01 left, it gave them their first lead since it was 3-2.

Los Angeles got to the basket easily in the first two quarters, outscoring Golden State 28-16 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Serge Ibaka had 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting. … Leonard’s missed free throw in the second quarter ended a streak of 46 consecutive free throws made by Los Angeles at the Chase Center. … Coach Tyronn Lue was asked before the game how he liked coaching while wearing a mask. “It’s hard,” he said. “With my Missouri accent and facemask on, they can’t understand me too much. But we’ve just do what we’ve got to do.”