NBA: Curry scores 53 as Warriors beat Nuggets 116-107

Curry shot 14 of 24 from the field, making 10 of 18 3-pointers. The two-time league MVP added six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. It marked his seventh straight game scoring at least 30 points, the longest streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry during the 1966-67 season.

“You can feel it when he’s really got it going on and we could feel it pretty early tonight,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was kind of surprising to see him break that record in the first quarter. We all figured he’d find a way to get 19 points tonight, but maybe not in the first quarter.”

Denver took a 61-56 lead into halftime, but Golden State took over in the third quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 43-22 for a 99-83 lead.

Denver outscored Golden State 54-36 in the paint, but the Warriors made 18 3-pointers to the Nuggets' eight.

“That was a big game for us," Kerr said. "We have a chance to get on a little run. It was important for us to get a win, especially against a really good team.”

Denver has now lost two in a row, following an eight-game winning streak.

Curry’s 10 3-pointers marked his 18th career game making at least 10 — 13 more than any other player in NBA history. He notched his ninth career 50-point game.