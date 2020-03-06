NBA: Curry scores 23 in return, but Raptors clinch playoff spot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While Curry said he plans to work on his chemistry with Wiggins over the season’s final 19 games, he said their connection Thursday was more coincidental — Curry was mostly just trying to find open teammates. He had just one turnover and came out pleased with his ability to space the floor with the remade roster.

“I felt better than I expected and felt like I obviously could have played more minutes,” he said. “Have to stick to the plan just this first game, but that was the hardest part to deal with.”

A 3-pointer by Lowry and a powerful dunk from Anunoby stemmed Golden State’s rally in the fourth quarter with Curry on the bench.

Curry checked back in with 3:51 left and hit a falling layup with two minutes remaining that pulled the Warriors within 113-108. Wiggins added a 3-pointer to make it 113-111, but Siakam made two baskets in 15 seconds to keep Toronto’s lead safe.

“I think that it was a high energy building tonight and they were playing well,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I expected it to be a really close game tonight and there were no illusions in my mind that it wouldn’t be.”

THROUGH THE WOODS