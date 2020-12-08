NBA: Curry wants to stay with Warriors for the rest of his career

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry wants to play until he's 40, perhaps even beyond. And he wants it to be with the Golden State Warriors the entire way.

Curry said discussions have begun with the team about a contract extension and he is “fully committed.” The two-time NBA MVP signed a $201 million, five-year contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.

“Everything's on the table right now,” Curry said. “... It’s a matter of just letting things kind of play out the way that they should. That's kind of where we're at right now.”

The 32-year-old Curry is entering his 12th NBA season — and he always aimed to play 16 years in the league, just like father Dell did.

“That was always the goal,” Curry said Monday on a Zoom call with reporters following the first day of training camp. “Now it's just more so listen to your body. Who knows. You can't predict the future. I've always said I want to play as long as I can play at the level I want to be at and hopefully you can be in that position where you end it on your own terms. Whatever that means, hopefully that is closer to 40."