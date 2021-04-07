NBA: Curry, Warriors use furious finish to hold off Bucks 122-121

Andrew Wiggins' driving dunk with 1:59 to play made it a one-point game, then Golden State got a defensive stop before Kent Bazemore put his team ahead the next time down.

Oubre wound up with 19 points and Bazemore scored 18 in just the Warriors' second win in nine games. They trailed by 12 late in the third.

“Tonight was a good example of just kind of hanging in there after things had gone south on us and Milwaukee built that big lead in the second half,” Kerr said. “Really loved the energy and just the competitiveness that got us a win.”

Khris Middleton scored 28 points as Milwaukee again missed injured big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday finished with 29 points and knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers that weren't quite enough.

Antetokounmpo sat out his second straight game with a sore left knee after missing a 129-128 win at Sacramento on Saturday. The two-time reigning MVP, who scored 47 points to match his season high in a 127-109 win over Portland on Friday, missed his fourth game out of the Bucks’ last nine after the hope had been he would play Tuesday.