NBA: Currys sit out as Sixers beat Warriors, 108-98

A moment of silence was held before tipoff for Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, who died Monday at age 86.

Steph’s status

Stephen Curry had an MRI and the test revealed inflammation in the tailbone. He will miss at least the next two games for Golden State before being re-evaluated in a week. Poole started in Curry’s place again.

Strong message

Kerr sat sternly in front of a black background featuring 18 names — representing each of the people killed in mass shootings over the past week in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado.

Before Kerr began to talk basketball, he delivered yet another message about gun violence that hits so close.

“If we don’t humanize it just continues to be a statistic and it makes it much easier for the idiots out there to say, ‘this is the price of freedom’, in terms of owning guns. ‘This is the price of freedom,’ that’s possibly the dumbest expression I’ve ever heard in my life,” said Kerr, speaking sternly on what he calls “weapons of war.”

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was murdered in Beirut while president of American University of Beirut when Kerr was 18 and a college freshman at Arizona.

Tip-ins