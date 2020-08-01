NBA: DeRozan scores 27 points to lead Spurs past Kings, 129-120

DeRozan supported Popovich and Hammon.

“It's all out of a positive side of their hearts,” DeRozan said. “Same way we kneel. Don't away take nothing from those guys. Pop speaks up. When it comes to Becky, she's there on the front line fighting for equality.”

De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points.

“We put a lot on him, but he shows in games like tonight what he’s capable of," Kings coach Luke Walton said.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 for the Kings, who are trying to break a 13-year playoff drought.

The teams flipped positions in the standings, with the Spurs moving a half-game ahead of the Kings. Both are in the cluster chasing the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference.

The Kings led 65-64 at halftime behind 20 points from Fox. The Kings shot 57 percent before the break. White scored 15 points in the first half.

San Antonio led 114-112 before DeRozan scored 10 points in the final 2:23 to help put the game out of reach.

"We knew he was coming, but we weren't able to stop him," Walton said.

TIP-INS