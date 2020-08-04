NBA: Doncic's triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

Dallas scored the final six points in regulation to force overtime, then tied the score again at 102 when Tim Hardaway Jr. made three free throws with 3:10 to play.

Doncic broke the tie with a short basket and the Mavs scored the next five points and never trailed again.

“I believe we had seven stops in a row to end regulation, which was huge,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “It was a guts win.”

Tip-ins

Mavericks: Seth Curry missed the game with a sore right leg. ... Porzingis has 91 points in three games in the bubble. ... Hardaway had 22 points and made three 3-pointers to give him 193 this season, passing Jose Calderon (191) for the second-highest total in franchise history. ... Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the first game since Dallas clinched a playoff spot. ... The Mavs were 39 of 50 from the free throw line.