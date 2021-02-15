NBA: Double-doubles help Grizzlies beat Kings, 124-110

SACRAMENTO — Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds to offset a late technical foul and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 124-110 on Sunday night.
Ja Morant added 16 points and 10 assists despite a rough 7-for-18 shooting night from the field. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and Kyle Anderson had 17 points and six rebounds for Memphis, which had lost five of six.
Two days after blowing a 20-point, first-quarter lead in a loss to the Lakers, the Grizzlies built another early advantage and withstood a late run by the Kings.
The game got chippy late, after Sacramento’s Chimezie Metu dunked over Valanciunas and held onto the rim with both hands. Valanciuanas continued to stand under the rim and did not move to allow Metu to land.
With Metu still hanging on the rim, Valanciunas appeared to get his left arm hooked around one of Metu’s legs and threw him off as players from both teams ran in. The play was reviewed and Valanciunas was called for an unsportsmanlike technical foul.
Valanciunas was not made available to the media after the game, but Kings head coach Luke Walton called the play unsafe.
Morant felt Metu was at fault.
“He went a little overboard. He got the dunk, probably was excited,” Morant said. “I felt like he wrapped his legs around (Valanciunas) and that’s a little disrespectful to a man. I don’t blame JV at all.”
Sacramento’s Cory Joseph also didn’t see it as bad.
“Jonas was kind of underneath (Metu), he didn’t want to go down and create an injury,” Joseph said. “They were both competing, playing hard. It is what it is.”
A few minutes later, Valanciunas dunked and hung onto the rim for several moments, even though no one was near him.
Memphis had seven players score in double figures, led by as many as 24 points and scored 68 points in the paint.
It wasn’t just the Grizzlies' starters who stood out. Xavier Tillman drove the lane for a thunderous one-handed dunk and Sean McDermott followed with another dunk off a baseline drive moments later.
De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and nine assists for the Kings despite not playing in the fourth quarter.
“I would have put him back in in a different scenario, if we didn’t have another game tomorrow, if we weren’t fighting back (from) 20,” Walton said. “There wasn’t a minutes restriction on him, I was just being careful.”
Sacramento missed eight of its first 10 shots and lost at home to the Grizzlies for the first time since Dec. 31, 2017.
The Kings' Marvin Bagley III was held out for a second consecutive game with left calf soreness. DaQuan Jeffries started in place of Bagley and had three rebounds, but did not score. Jeffries sat out 21 games this season with ankle and back injuries.
The Kings were to host the Nets again on Monday.
“Our guys were great tonight up and down the entire roster,” Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Our starters set a tone for us from the start. Our defensive activity set a tone for us offensively. Our bench came in, gave us tremendous minutes. Definitely one of our better games all around from start to finish.”