NBA: Double-doubles help Grizzlies beat Kings, 124-110

Sacramento’s Cory Joseph also didn’t see it as bad.

“Jonas was kind of underneath (Metu), he didn’t want to go down and create an injury,” Joseph said. “They were both competing, playing hard. It is what it is.”

A few minutes later, Valanciunas dunked and hung onto the rim for several moments, even though no one was near him.

Memphis had seven players score in double figures, led by as many as 24 points and scored 68 points in the paint.

It wasn’t just the Grizzlies' starters who stood out. Xavier Tillman drove the lane for a thunderous one-handed dunk and Sean McDermott followed with another dunk off a baseline drive moments later.

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and nine assists for the Kings despite not playing in the fourth quarter.

“I would have put him back in in a different scenario, if we didn’t have another game tomorrow, if we weren’t fighting back (from) 20,” Walton said. “There wasn’t a minutes restriction on him, I was just being careful.”

Sacramento missed eight of its first 10 shots and lost at home to the Grizzlies for the first time since Dec. 31, 2017.