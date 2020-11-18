NBA Draft: Warriors use No. 2 pick on Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors selected 7-foot-1 center James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night.

Wiseman averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games for Memphis after arriving as the nation's No. 1 recruit, then was suspended by the NCAA for eligibility reasons and announced he was leaving the program to prepare for the draft.

Interviewed on ESPN immediately after being chosen, he was asked about how he's learned from the hurdles.

"All praise be to God first," he said, "but me going through that adversity has made me stronger as a person and I'm sure I'll be ready to go to Golden State and learn as much as possible and be the best version of me and work hard every day.

"It's been great adversity, having God on my side leading me throughout the way, having a coach be on my side, my family be on my side. With my mental toughness, I'll create that chip on my shoulder to where I stay humble just work every day and leave the praise to God."

He said he'll bring versatility to the Warriors, who reached five straight NBA Finals before tumbling to the bottom of the league when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were injured.