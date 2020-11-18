NBA Draft: Warriors use No. 2 pick on Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors selected 7-foot-1 center James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night.
Wiseman averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games for Memphis after arriving as the nation's No. 1 recruit, then was suspended by the NCAA for eligibility reasons and announced he was leaving the program to prepare for the draft.
Interviewed on ESPN immediately after being chosen, he was asked about how he's learned from the hurdles.
"All praise be to God first," he said, "but me going through that adversity has made me stronger as a person and I'm sure I'll be ready to go to Golden State and learn as much as possible and be the best version of me and work hard every day.
"It's been great adversity, having God on my side leading me throughout the way, having a coach be on my side, my family be on my side. With my mental toughness, I'll create that chip on my shoulder to where I stay humble just work every day and leave the praise to God."
He said he'll bring versatility to the Warriors, who reached five straight NBA Finals before tumbling to the bottom of the league when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were injured.
"I'll be able to rebound, run the floor and block shots (and use) my size," Wiseman said. "I've been playing a lot of pick up games this summer, really just improving my game every day, so I'm prepared."
Wiseman earlier told The Associated Press that it was difficult leaving Memphis early.
“Of course I wanted to win a national championship, of course I wanted to establish that situation with my teammates,” he said. “I love my teammates, I actually text them every day. But you know how life happens. Like, stuff hits you out of nowhere, but I feel that me just being there gave me a lot of mental toughness, gave me a lot of maturity as a person.”
Meanwhile, Thompson injured his leg Wednesday during a workout on his own in Southern California.
The team announced the injury without providing further details about the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22. Thompson was scheduled to be evaluated in the coming days, the Warriors said.
This could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season. Thompson didn't play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Anthony Edwards was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick. LaMelo Ball followed Wiseman by going to the Charlotte Hornets, the next stop on a lengthy basketball journey that sent the guard from high school in California to stops as a professional in Lithuania and Australia.
Register sports writer Andy Wilcox contributed to this story.
