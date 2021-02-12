NBA: Durant back with Nets, can return Saturday to Golden State

“I just told him he looks great, he looks quick, he looks healthy, he looks like he’s loving it,” Clifford said. “He’s playing as well or better than he was before.”

Curry finished 10 for 19 from deep — even having one taken away by a replay review after the third quarter. The two-time MVP has made at least four 3-pointers in a career-best 13 straight games.

“It is routine, which is the crazy part of it. You just come to expect it,” Kerr said. "These 3s that he hits when there’s nothing there offensively and he just uses his dribble to free himself up, not exactly with a ton of space just a few inches of space, then he rises up and you expect every one of them to go in, it’s just crazy."

Draymond Green dished out 11 assists as Golden State returned home with a 2-2 record on its road trip through Texas, splitting two-game sets with both the Mavericks and Spurs — with the two losses by a combined seven points.

And how about Curry in the chatter for another MVP?

"How could he not be? He's other-worldly," Kerr said.

Curry's not worried.