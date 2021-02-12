NBA: Durant back with Nets, can return Saturday to Golden State

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is back on the court, just in time to go back to the Bay Area.
Durant rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, a day ahead of his return to the place where Stephen Curry said the Warriors played “some of the best basketball l think the world has ever seen” when Durant was one of them.
“That was an amazing three years of a moment in time,” Curry said.
Now in his first season playing for the Nets, Durant is set to resume what's been a stop-and-start season for the star forward.
He has missed three games for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons, facing a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being a close contact of a team employee who tested positive for the virus.
Golden State's players were certainly planning on him to play.
The trouble started in a bizarre and frustrating night for Durant and the Nets against Toronto last Friday. Durant was told he couldn't start the game shortly before tipoff, then was cleared to enter in the first quarter, resulting in his first appearance off the bench in his 867-game career.
He was then pulled for good in the third quarter, throwing a water bottle in frustration before the Nets went on to lose the game.
“But I’m back out there now. It is what it is,” Durant said. “I was a little upset during and after the game, but it’s cool now. I’m ready to play.”
Durant continued to test negative during his absence and was able to return to practice Friday. The Nets left later for San Francisco, where they would start a five-game trip Saturday.
Durant said his primary focus was on the Nets building chemistry but was looking forward to visiting the Warriors, who have moved to a new arena since he left.
“I had some great years in Golden State,” Durant said. “Looking forward to being back in the Bay Area but it’s just a shame the fans won’t be there.”
He spent three seasons with the Warriors, winning NBA titles in the first two. Golden State went 16-1 in the 2017 postseason and repeated the next year, with Durant winning NBA Finals MVP awards in both.
But he was injured to begin the 2019 finals and the Warriors fell into a 3-1 hole against Toronto. Durant returned for Game 5 but ruptured his Achilles tendon and the Warriors lost their title in the next game when Klay Thompson tore his ACL.
“Two championships, an unfortunate ending with injuries and not getting it done in the ’19 finals, but it was some of the best basketball that I think the world has ever seen," Curry said. “The ability to put that much talent and experience together and make it work — there’s no guarantee that it was going to work — and we figured it out and it was a amazing run.”
Durant left shortly after to sign with the Nets and missed last season while recovering from surgery. He is averaging 29.5 points, which would be second in the league, but hasn't played enough games to qualify. He had an earlier three-game absence for protocol reasons.
The Nets, who routed the Warriors in this season's opening game, were supposed to visit Golden State last March before the season was suspended.
“I don’t know how special it will be because it’s not at Oracle and there are no fans,” Curry noted of this weekned's reunion.
The Warriors plan to pay tribute to Durant on Saturday night and again in his next visit to Chase Center when fans have returned.
“I know we’re all looking forward to seeing him, it’s just too bad that there won’t be any fans in the stands,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “I imagine that next season, knock on wood, we’d have fans back in the stands and we will commemorate his return when that comes.”
Curry drops 10 treys in win over Magic
Magic head coach Steve Clifford made sure he got a pregame moment with Curry, who is from Charlotte where Clifford used to work and is friends with the superstar's father, Dell.
Curry proceeded to go off on visiting Orlando, knocking down 10 3-pointers on the way to 40 points with eight rebounds and five assists in an 111-105 win over the undermanned Magic on Thursday night.
“I just told him he looks great, he looks quick, he looks healthy, he looks like he’s loving it,” Clifford said. “He’s playing as well or better than he was before.”
Curry finished 10 for 19 from deep — even having one taken away by a replay review after the third quarter. The two-time MVP has made at least four 3-pointers in a career-best 13 straight games.
“It is routine, which is the crazy part of it. You just come to expect it,” Kerr said. "These 3s that he hits when there’s nothing there offensively and he just uses his dribble to free himself up, not exactly with a ton of space just a few inches of space, then he rises up and you expect every one of them to go in, it’s just crazy."
Draymond Green dished out 11 assists as Golden State returned home with a 2-2 record on its road trip through Texas, splitting two-game sets with both the Mavericks and Spurs — with the two losses by a combined seven points.
And how about Curry in the chatter for another MVP?
"How could he not be? He's other-worldly," Kerr said.
Curry's not worried.
“The game speaks for itself," he said. "I really try not to get distracted by that because it kind of taints the moment. If I do my job, I’ll be there at the end of the season.”
Golden State attempted a franchise-record 30 3-pointers in the first half and went 20 of 50 from long range overall. Kelly Oubre Jr. hit three 3s and added 17 points with 10 rebounds.
Curry notched the 17th game of his career with 10 or more 3s — most in NBA history — and second this season. Splash Brother Klay Thompson has five and is the only other player with at least five such games.
Curry scored 30 or more for the fourth straight game and 13th in all, needing 30 on Saturday against old pal Kevin Durant to match a career-best five-game 30-point streak also done from Feb. 22-March 3, 2016.
Curry's 10 3s were one off his season high set in a 134-132 defeat last week at Dallas.
Teammates have taken to celebrating before the ball swishes through the net.
"You can do those type of things when you're playing with the best shooter in the world," Juan Toscano-Anderson said. "... It's literally like a video game."
The Magic were without G Cole Anthony (strained right shoulder), F Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee injury), G Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left foot) and F Evan Fournier (low back spasms). ... Of Anthony, Clifford said: “We’ll see if he’ll be ready tomorrow or not but I mean he’s in quite a bit of pain, discomfort.” Also, Aminu is doubtful for Friday at Sacramento given “the hamstring is super tight,” Clifford said. ... The Magic dropped their fourth straight road game. ... Orlando is 2-7 against the Western Conference, 2-4 on the road.
Warriors rookie James Wiseman continues to have pain in the left wrist he sprained Jan. 30 against the Pistons. Imaging tests Wednesday were fine but the 7-foot center, selected No. 2 overall in last year's draft, won't return to the court yet.
“He’s getting individual workouts without much contact with the ball,” Kerr said. “If he were to re-injure it, you’re lengthening the time he has pain. ... The wrist is healing well."
AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.