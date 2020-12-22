NBA: Durant returns, with old Warriors mates welcoming him back

“I mean, I’ve always been comfortable with a basketball in my hands,” Durant said. “But physically not being able to run up and down the court, it’s going to take me more than two or three games to feel like I’m in midseason form, I guess, physically.”

He looks good already to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who watched the Nets rout Boston in their exhibition finale.

“I didn’t know what to expect given that it’s been really a year and a half since his last game, but I could not tell one difference between seeing him 18 months ago and seeing him the other night,” Kerr said. “He looks great, he’s smiling, he’s out there doing his thing and I’m really happy for him.”

The Nets, with Kyrie Irving also returning after playing just 20 games last season because of a shoulder injury, have enough depth and balance that they may not need Durant to be great right away.

Curry may not have that luxury. Thompson will miss another season after injuring his Achilles tendon preparing for this one and Draymond Green will sit out the opener with a right foot injury that sidelined him in the preseason, though Kerr said No. 2 pick James Wiseman is available after his late start to the preseason.