NBA: Durant-Warriors, Lakers-Clippers set for opening night

The league, in its preseason guidance to teams sent late last week, made clear that some players testing positive was to be expected.

“During this pandemic, all this stuff is going to be different this season," Dallas All-Star Luka Doncic said Tuesday. “Some players might get corona, get sick, not be able to be with the team for 10 days. So, I think that’s going to be a big part — which team is not going to have positive people. It's going to be a lot of time together. I think that's going to be key.”

Players needed three negative PCR tests between Nov. 24-30 before they could be cleared to start individual workouts, which will last throughout this week. A handful of teams are expected to be cleared to start group sessions or 5-on-5 practices Friday, most others on Sunday and Golden State will on Monday.

Anyone with a confirmed positive test will also need to successfully complete a cardiac exam before being able to return to play. It’s a possibility that some of the 48 positive players would not be cleared before the NBA’s preseason schedule starts Dec. 11. The regular season begins on Dec. 22.