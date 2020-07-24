NBA: Family issues outside bubble call some players home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Being separated from families is certainly a tough element of being in the NBA bubble. So, too, is being separated when issues within the family happen.

Two people with knowledge of the situations said Friday that both Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers and Austin Rivers of the Houston Rockets have added themselves to the list of players who have left the NBA campus at Walt Disney World to tend to family issues. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither player disclosed his absence publicly.

Among the others who have left the bubble so far for what were described as family reasons: New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, and Clippers teammates Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley.

“I think we all knew that we could start the league. The key is can we finish,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers’ father. “I think that will be the big thing. I think what the league has learned that teams have already known, it’s more than basketball that comes up. Guys have life going on. Whether it be a family problem, a kid problem, a wife problem, anything, there are issues that come in these guys’ life.

“We give guys days off all the time because of it. No one really notices it.”