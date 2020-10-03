NBA Finals: Good time for Lakers streak against Heat

The 47 3-point attempts are the most in any Lakers game, ever.

“We’re going to continue to encourage our guys to shoot those shots,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said. “If you’re open, there should be no hesitation whether you should shoot the three or not, no matter if you’re 0-for-10 or 0-for-whatever. You want you to keep shooting because we know those shots are going to fall for us.”

Davis said the Heat “want you to shoot the 3,” and he’s apparently right. The 47 3’s by the Lakers were the most the Heat have seen attempted against them in a playoff game — breaking the record of 46 set last Sunday by Boston, when Miami closed out the Eastern Conference finals.

Miami has let teams take more than 36 3-pointers in a playoff game eight times in franchise history — all of them this year.

DYNAMIC DUO

LeBron James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis had 32 in Game 2, marking the 14th time that Lakers teammates had at least 32 points in the same NBA Finals game.

Elgin Baylor and Jerry West did it eight times. West and Wilt Chamberlain did it once, as did the duos of Magic Johnson and Jamaal Wilkes, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, and George Mikan and Vern Mikkelsen.